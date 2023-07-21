North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help paint home

A home in North Platte is looking for volunteers to help paint a house.
A home in North Platte is looking for volunteers to help paint a house.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A home in North Platte is looking for volunteers to help paint a house.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help complete the Goltry home, located off of West 2nd Street, for the family.

Painting has already begun but anyone with a paint brush and step ladder lying around can help out.

Painting with be from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday of next week , July 24 through July 29.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
The thermostat in Hope McNally’s home read up to 99 degrees. She said she cannot afford a new...
Arizona woman living with no air conditioning for 2 months receives free unit
Widespread thunderstorms expected during the day Thursday across the area
Heavy thunderstorms and cooler temperatures Thursday; Heating up Friday and Beyond
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte
Grape & Sizzle presents 2023 funds to three Lincoln County based non-profits.
2023 Grape & Sizzle raises record number for Lincoln County-based non-profits

Latest News

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Nebraska’s unemployment rate holds at 1.9% and is tied for the third lowest rate in the nation,...
Nebraska unemployment rate holds steady as one of the lowest in nation
Renderings of the forthcoming glass canopy and expanded passenger drop-off area at Eppley...
New central utility plant coming to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls