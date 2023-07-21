North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help paint home

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A home in North Platte is looking for volunteers to help paint a house.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help complete the Goltry home, located off of West 2nd Street, for the family.

Painting has already begun but anyone with a paint brush and step ladder lying around can help out.

Painting with be from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday though Saturday of next week , July 24 through July 29.

