Saint Patrick's High School begins construction on new parking lot

Saint Patrick’s High School finally has the green light to begin a new project that has been...
Saint Patrick’s High School finally has the green light to begin a new project that has been long-overdue.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saint Patrick’s High School finally has the green light to begin a new project that has been long-overdue.

The main parking lot in front of the high school will be paved to help the flow of everyday school traffic and drainage. The original lot was constructed in 1988 and has become a problem when it rains or snows.

The lot, however, will not be completed for the first day of school in the fall. Dan Phelps, the endowment president of North Platte Catholic Schools, says the school has a plan for alternate parking until the new lot is ready.

“All of the rain that we have gotten this year is a blessing but construction has delayed us quite a bit so we are looking for an October 1 finish date. I have a feeling we will get done a little bit ahead of that but we will go into school with alternate parking plan for the kids to get through that.”

Ladik Husted is a Saint Patrick’s junior that is also contributing to the project and by doing so, he will obtain the rank of eagle scout as well. Students at Saint Patrick’s will be asked to park either on the street or in the lot adjacent to the school when the school year begins.

