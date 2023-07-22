5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association

The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska...
The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska Kidney Association.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Fitness series held their annual Color Run to help raise money for the Nebraska Kidney Association Saturday morning.

The participants of the race were encouraged to throw powdered color in the air when beginning.

Winner of the 5k, Billy Tolstedt, said this year’s race was particularly challenging.

“It’s kind of a hard race but there was good weather and competition,” said Tolstedt. “It’s really cool to see how many people can get together and do something like this for the greater good.”

The runners began at 8 a.m. at Cody Park in North Platte.

If interested in registering for an upcoming race, you can find more information on The Platte River Fitness Series’ website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

Latest News

Lots of people gathered at Brothers tavern in downtown North Platte Friday evening to celebrate...
Nebraskaland Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with after-hours celebration
KNOP Hourly Planner
Clearing conditions lead us to hotter days and nights
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help paint home
Athlete of the Week