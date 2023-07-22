5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Platte River Fitness series held their annual Color Run to help raise money for the Nebraska Kidney Association Saturday morning.

The participants of the race were encouraged to throw powdered color in the air when beginning.

Winner of the 5k, Billy Tolstedt, said this year’s race was particularly challenging.

“It’s kind of a hard race but there was good weather and competition,” said Tolstedt. “It’s really cool to see how many people can get together and do something like this for the greater good.”

The runners began at 8 a.m. at Cody Park in North Platte.

If interested in registering for an upcoming race, you can find more information on The Platte River Fitness Series’ website here.

