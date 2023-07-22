85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.(simpson33 via Canva | File image)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a man has died after he tried to stop a rolling car.

According to Atlanta police, an 85-year-old man died on Wednesday after trying to stop his vehicle that was rolling backward.

Atlanta News First reports the man was killed in a neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown.

Authorities said the man had parked his vehicle and noticed it began to roll backward. He attempted to get back into the car but fell and was run over.

The 85-year-old was found not breathing at the scene and pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Lincoln Police are looking for students who may have had contact with a 26-year-old man police...
Search warrant finds Lincoln man impersonating student was texting with young teenage girls
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

Latest News

Jamie Foxx thanks family, fans in first video since hospitalization
Rashad Maleek Trice mugshot
Michigan man charged with murder and other crimes in case involving ex-girlfriend and her toddler
The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska...
5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association
Lots of people gathered at Brothers tavern in downtown North Platte Friday evening to celebrate...
Nebraskaland Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with after-hours celebration