Athlete of the Week for June 21st

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The athlete of the week is Gehrig Goldbeck.

He plays for the North Platte Plainsmen as an infielder, primarily at third base.

Goldbeck joined the Plainsmen late in the season, not playing his first game with North Platte until June 29th due to a knee injury.

In 11 games so far this season, he has tallied nine hits and five RBIs in 30 at bats.

During the school year, Goldbeck plays baseball for Kansas City Community College.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.