Nebraskaland Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with after-hours celebration

Lots of people gathered at Brothers tavern in downtown North Platte Friday evening to celebrate...
Lots of people gathered at Brothers tavern in downtown North Platte Friday evening to celebrate Nebraskaland Banks 25 year anniversary
By Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland Bank is saying cheers to 25 years of service. The staff gathered Friday evening at Brothers Tavern for their business after hours.

The event is just one of several events the bank has held throughout the year to thank and give back to their patrons for their service. Mike Jacobson, Nebraskaland Bank owner and state senator, was not only pleased with the turnout but just on how everything for Nebraskalands has panned out over a quarter of a century

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years the growth has been phenomenal over that time frame and there are times I pinch myself because we started from scratch and we had no customers on day one, the only customers we had were the employees,” Jacobson said. “So it started out with three of us and here we are all of these years later.”

The bank is also noted for its gifting to charities and other local efforts so far the bank has donated $5,700 to local organizations in North Platte.

