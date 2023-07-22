Plainsmen drop series opener against Cougars

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen struggled in their opening game of their series against the Denver Cougars.

The Plainsmen would strike first in the contest but it was all Cougars from there. catcher Noah Prince would smash a home run to left field in the bottom of the 6th inning but it would not be enough. The Plainsmen fall to the Cougars 14-4 in game of a best of three series.

The Plainsmen will host a Relay For Life event at Bill Wood Field On Saturday July 22 by wearing special purple cancer-themed jerseys that fans can bid on. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

