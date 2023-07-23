Plainsmen game abandoned due to severe weather

The North Platte Plainsmen dugout during a game.
The North Platte Plainsmen dugout during a game.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen game against the Denver Cougars had to been abandoned due to severe weather on Saturday.

A combination of lightning, rain and hale prompted the game to be halted and it would not be restarted.

At the time of the stoppage, the game was in the fourth inning, tied at two.

According to the Plainsmen organization, the game will not be replayed or resumed.

The game will not could toward either team’s record.

Next for the Plainsmen, they conclude their series against the Cougars on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Wood Field.

