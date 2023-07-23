Relay for Life, Plainsmen raised funds for cancer awareness

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life partnered with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to promote cancer awareness and to help raise funds.

Throughout the game, the Plainsmen honored survivors by wearing special purple jerseys. The jerseys were then auctioned off at the end of the game. All proceeds were donated directly to the cause.

Local Relay for Life leader, Lori Tobiasson, said her team was especially excited to collaborate with the Plainsmen this year.

“It’s really wonderful to see everybody come in to see everybody walking by,” Tobiasson said. “You really start finding out how many people are affected by cancer in some form or fashion.”

Tobiasson said this is their first year partnering with the Plainsmen.

Other modes of fundraising included a raffle and a prize giveaway.

