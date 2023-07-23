Relay for Life, Plainsmen raised funds for cancer awareness

The Relay for Life partnered up with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to raise funds...
The Relay for Life partnered up with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to raise funds and awareness for cancer prevention.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life partnered with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to promote cancer awareness and to help raise funds.

Throughout the game, the Plainsmen honored survivors by wearing special purple jerseys. The jerseys were then auctioned off at the end of the game. All proceeds were donated directly to the cause.

Local Relay for Life leader, Lori Tobiasson, said her team was especially excited to collaborate with the Plainsmen this year.

“It’s really wonderful to see everybody come in to see everybody walking by,” Tobiasson said. “You really start finding out how many people are affected by cancer in some form or fashion.”

Tobiasson said this is their first year partnering with the Plainsmen.

Other modes of fundraising included a raffle and a prize giveaway.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Nebraska State Archeologist Dave Williams looks at layers of soil as workers dig for the...
No children’s remains found in Nebraska dig near former Native American boarding school

Latest News

KNOP Hourly
Clearing conditions lead us to hotter days and nights
The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska...
5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association
Lots of people gathered at Brothers tavern in downtown North Platte Friday evening to celebrate...
Nebraskaland Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with after-hours celebration
The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
Henry Doorly Zoo’s Lied Jungle fully reopens after roof maintenance