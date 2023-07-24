Daytime sweltering conditions and sunny skies and isolated storms during the night this week

During the day Monday into Tuesday, sweltering conditions will continue throughout the region
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A strong area of high pressure will allow for us to continue to see hot and humid conditions over the several days, which could lead to some thunderstorm chances during the nighttime hours.

This ridge will be staying around the area over the next week, and give us oppressive heat across the region. With the relative humidity being high and the temperatures being in the upper 90s to mid 100s during the next 7 days, this will allow for us to see heat indices in the 110s in some portions of the area. As the heat builds up across the region during the day, a series of low pressures that are riding along the ridge will act as a lift in the atmosphere, and this will allow for the region to see isolated storms across the area overnight hours during the week. Some storms could be on the strong side at times, with damaging winds and hail being the main impacts, along with brief heavy rain.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be in charge for the area this week
A strong ridge of high pressure will be in charge for the area this week(Andre Brooks)

Things to do during this heat dome is make sure that you take plenty of breaks when doing any outdoor activity, stay hydrated and cool and also check in on the neighbors, especially the immunocompromised and the elderly.

