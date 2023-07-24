Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car

A father breaks the windshield of his own car after accidentally locking his baby inside. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dramatic rescue was captured on video and has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, a father can be seen desperately breaking the windshield of his car in a grocery store’s parking lot in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday.

He had accidentally locked his keys inside with his infant also trapped in the car.

With temperatures that would top 100 degrees later in the day, the mother and father were fighting against time to rescue their child.

Shortly after the father broke the glass, the child’s mother climbed inside and handed him the baby.

First responders arrived after the infant was freed. They determined the baby was unharmed.

No charges were filed against the parents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’
Adopt Chico!
KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

Latest News

Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
The Amber Alert issued for a Texas teen has been canceled.
Amber Alert for Texas teen canceled
KNOP Jetstream 7-24-2023
Extreme heat takes over; lessens t-storm chances
The North Platte Animal shelter discussed ways ensure animals are safe in the upcoming heated...
North Platte Animal Shelter discusses ways to protect animals from the heat
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park