Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte held a ‘Barbie Party’ to celebrate the opening weekend of the Barbie Movie.

The theater was packed throughout the day with many showings of the movie so that all audiences could get a chance to see the new Hollywood blockbuster. Employees even wore shirts boasting the phrase “Barbenheimer” (a combination of the weekends two most anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer) to commemorate the experience.

Many in North Platte were excited to see the movie, with one viewer telling KNOP, “I think it’s gonna be a good movie.”

Another moviegoer remarked that they were seeing the movie because, “it’s Ryan Gosling shirtless.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Barbie opened to $155 Million on its first weekend in the United States.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte

Latest News

Adopt Chico!
KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!
KNOP Hourly
Smokey hot conditions to start off the workweek
The Relay for Life partnered up with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to raise funds...
Relay for Life, Plainsmen raised funds for cancer awareness
The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska...
5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association