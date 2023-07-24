Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte held a ‘Barbie Party’ to celebrate the opening weekend of the Barbie Movie.

The theater was packed throughout the day with many showings of the movie so that all audiences could get a chance to see the new Hollywood blockbuster. Employees even wore shirts boasting the phrase “Barbenheimer” (a combination of the weekends two most anticipated movies, Barbie and Oppenheimer) to commemorate the experience.

Many in North Platte were excited to see the movie, with one viewer telling KNOP, “I think it’s gonna be a good movie.”

Another moviegoer remarked that they were seeing the movie because, “it’s Ryan Gosling shirtless.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Barbie opened to $155 Million on its first weekend in the United States.

