Huskers sign Matar Diop

Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Matar Diop will join the Husker...
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Matar Diop will join the Husker basketball program for the 2023-24 season.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday that Matar Diop will join the Husker basketball program for the 2023-24 season.

Diop, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward from Dakar, Senegal, spent last season at Keystone (Pa.) Athletic Academy for Coach Shannon Pullium. Diop, who possesses a 7-foot-3 wingspan, spent just one year in the United States, as he played at the NBA Academy Africa directed by Roland Houston for two years. Earlier this summer, he was selected to play in the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta.

“We are pleased to add Matar to our roster,” Hoiberg said. “At 6-9, 225, he gives us size, length and athleticism and is a good complement to our other frontcourt players. Our fans will like that Matar has a big-time motor, and he is not afraid to do the tough things that help teams be successful.”

NBA Academy Africa is an elite basketball training center in Senegal for the top male and female prospects from throughout Africa and the first of its kind on the continent. He played for the Capetown Tigers in the Basketball Africa League in 2022, as part of the Basketball Africa League Elevate program which placed 12 NBA Academy Africa players with BAL teams. He saw limited duty with Capetown but had one game with six points and four rebounds in eight minutes off the bench.

Diop selected Nebraska after offers from Ole Miss, Arizona State, Seton Hall and Washington State. He joins Eli Rice as freshmen on the Huskers’ 2023-24 roster. Nebraska also added transfers Josiah Allick (New Mexico), Rienk Mast (Bradley), Ahron Ulis (Iowa) and Brice Williams (Charlotte).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’
Adopt Chico!
KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

Latest News

Nebraska swimming and diving
Huskers produce record-setting performances at sectionals
Andrew McCabe named Assistant Athletic Trainer at Nebraska.
Nebraska men’s basketball team add new athletic trainer
Update from the Class B Area 6 legion baseball tournament in McCook.
Legion tournament is down to final three teams
The North Platte Plainsmen wearing their alternate uniforms in a game against the Denver...
Plainsmen bounce back after cancelation