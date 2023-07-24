Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation

Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, Kearney Police Department, and TRIDENT Task Force have arrested one person on multiple charges following a narcotics investigation in Kearney.

Friday morning, investigators served a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of West 24th Street in Kearney as part of an ongoing investigation. During the search, investigators located nearly two pounds of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, THC products, and just over $5,000 of suspected drug currency. Investigators also found two small children in the same room as the controlled substances.

The resident, 29-year-old Joshua Rose, was arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of drug currency, and two counts of child abuse. He was lodged in Buffalo County Jail. The children were placed in protective care.

The TRIDENT Task Force consists of investigators from several central Nebraska agencies. NSP and KPD were assisted by TRIDENT members from the Grand Island Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’
Adopt Chico!
KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan

Latest News

Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’
A strong ridge of high pressure will be in charge for the area this week
Daytime sweltering conditions and sunny skies and isolated storms during the night this week
North Platte Plainsmen Relay for Life honors cancer survivors