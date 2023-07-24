KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Chico is a down to earth dog who just wants to go to a loving home.

He is good with other dogs and kids alike, but doesn’t enjoy feline friends. He is a people pleaser, and would love to have a family to be with.

He also loves car rides and exploring new places. Because of this, he needs a sturdy fence at his new home.

To adopt him, call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment to adopt him.

