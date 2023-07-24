KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!

Adopt Chico!
Adopt Chico!
By Ian Mason
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Chico is a down to earth dog who just wants to go to a loving home.

He is good with other dogs and kids alike, but doesn’t enjoy feline friends. He is a people pleaser, and would love to have a family to be with.

He also loves car rides and exploring new places. Because of this, he needs a sturdy fence at his new home.

To adopt him, call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment to adopt him.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte

Latest News

Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’
KNOP Hourly
Smokey hot conditions to start off the workweek
The Relay for Life partnered up with the North Platte Plainsmen Saturday night to raise funds...
Relay for Life, Plainsmen raised funds for cancer awareness
The Platte River Fitness Series held their annual Color Run 5k to raise money for the Nebraska...
5k Color Run raises money for the Nebraska Kidney Association