KNOPs Pet of the Week: Meet Chico!
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Chico is a down to earth dog who just wants to go to a loving home.
He is good with other dogs and kids alike, but doesn’t enjoy feline friends. He is a people pleaser, and would love to have a family to be with.
He also loves car rides and exploring new places. Because of this, he needs a sturdy fence at his new home.
To adopt him, call the North Platte Animal Shelter at 308-535-6780 to schedule an appointment to adopt him.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.