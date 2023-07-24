Legion tournament is down to final three teams

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Class B Area 6 legion baseball tournament is still ongoing in McCook.

Minden, Gothenburg and McCook have all been eliminated from the tournament.

Ogallala and Holdrege are currently in the loser’s bracket and will play on Monday at 6 p.m. at the JC Sports Complex in McCook.

The lowest seeded team, Broken Bow is the only team in the tournament without a loss yet.

The championship game for the tournament is set for July 25th at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.