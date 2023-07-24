Nebraska Basketball Heads to Spain This Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team embarks on its foreign tour this week, as the Huskers will depart for Spain this Friday, July 28.

The team will visit Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona on the trip and play once in each city against local teams. NU will play in Madrid on July 30, Valencia on Aug. 2, and Barcelona on Aug. 5. A full schedule is listed below. Currently the games are not scheduled to be streamed, but fans can check Huskers.com and Husker Basketball social media channels for updates.

NCAA programs are allowed to take foreign trips once every four years and this will be Nebraska basketball’s first foreign trip since going to Italy in the summer of 2019. It will be the second time NU has traveled to Spain, as the Huskers also went there in 2015.

In Madrid, some of the team’s activities include a visit to the Royal Palace of Madrid, which is the largest royal palace in Europe and a trip to Toledo, which dates back more than 2000 years and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In Valencia, the team will visit the Oceanogràfic València, which is the largest aquarium in Europe, and have a day to enjoy the beach following Wednesday’s game.

The trip wraps up in Barcelona, where the team will visit La Sagrada Familia, one of the largest unfinished churches in the world, as construction began in 1882 and continues until today. Following Saturday’s final game, the Huskers will visit Spotify Camp Nou, the home of FC Barcelona.

Spain Schedule

Depart: Friday. July 28

Return: Monday, Aug. 7

Date Opponent Local/Central Location

Sun., July 30 Madrid All-Stars 7 p.m./Noon Canal de Isabel II Sports Centre

Wed., Aug. 2 Valencia All-Stars 7 p.m./Noon Alqueria del Baset, C

Sat., Aug. 5 Cataluna All-Stars 6:30 p.m./11:30 a.m. Paraque Deportivo Llobregat

Husker Trip Details

Date Event

July 29 Arrive in Madrid

July 30 Sightseeing Tour of Royal Palace/Game 1

July 31 Sightseeing Tour of Toledo

Aug. 1 Travel to Valencia

Aug. 2 Sightseeing Tour of Oceanogràfic València/ Game 2

Aug. 3 Beach Day

Aug. 4 Travel to Barcelona

Aug. 5 Sightseeing Tour of La Sagrada Familia/Game 3

Aug. 6 Sightseeing Tour of Spotify Camp Nou

Aug. 7 Depart Barcelona

