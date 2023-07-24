Nebraska men’s basketball team add new athletic trainer

Andrew McCabe named Assistant Athletic Trainer at Nebraska.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team have added Andrew McCabe as their new athletic trainer.

He comes to Nebraska after spending five years at Santa Clara University working primarily with the men’s basketball team and the sports medicine department.

McCabe is part of an almost full turnover of the support staff for the Nebraska men’s basketball for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dalton Ellis and his mullet, the Thunderdome, are going straight to the finals in the USA...
Nebraska boy in finals of USA Mullet Championships
Fishermen having their catch weighed at the 2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championship...
2023 Freshwater Spearfishing National Championships held at Lake McConaughy
Roughly 40 staff members depart Nebraska Legislature prior to 108th 1st Legislative Session
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in North Platte, as well as in Nemeha County.
Emerald Ash Borer detected in North Platte

Latest News

Update from the Class B Area 6 legion baseball tournament in McCook.
Legion tournament is down to final three teams
The North Platte Plainsmen wearing their alternate uniforms in a game against the Denver...
Plainsmen bounce back after cancelation
Andrew McCabe named Assistant Athletic Trainer at Nebraska.
McCabe joins Husker basketball support staff
Update from the Class B Area 6 legion baseball tournament in McCook.
Legion baseball tournament update