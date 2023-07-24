Nebraska men’s basketball team add new athletic trainer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team have added Andrew McCabe as their new athletic trainer.

He comes to Nebraska after spending five years at Santa Clara University working primarily with the men’s basketball team and the sports medicine department.

McCabe is part of an almost full turnover of the support staff for the Nebraska men’s basketball for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

