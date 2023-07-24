North Platte Animal Shelter discusses ways to protect animals from the heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Animal Shelter gave helpful safety precautions people can take to keep their animals safe with the rising temperatures.

Attendant Rhonda Castillo with the North Platte Animal Shelter said that it only takes six minutes for a situation to become deadly.

“With the temperatures hitting triple digits this week we really encourage everyone to keep their pets at home,” Castillo said. “When it’s 90 degrees outside it’s actually 109 degrees in the car, even with the windows cracked.”

Castillo said most of the rescue animals being taken into the shelter due to hot temperatures have been found in the North Platte Walmart parking lot.

“We really suggest that when you see a situation of this kind, to maybe flag down another customer, write down the license plate number, and go and locate the person inside,” Castillo said. “That way, one person is at the car with the dog, and the other person is trying to find the owner.”

Castillo also recommends keeping in mind the hot pavement when taking your animals on a walk. The hot asphalt could cause severe blisters or burns to your animal’s paws, or even an unwanted visit to the vet.

Make sure to keep all pets hydrated and in cool temperatures throughout the summer months.

For more information, you can visit the North Platte Animal Shelter’s Facebook page here.

