North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday

By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open in North Platte on Tuesday. Upon its opening, Freddy’s will be the latest establishment to open with the District 177 Project.

According to a press release issued Monday, Freddy’s is known for its steakburgers made with lean 100% ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats.

“We feel thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to North Platte and look forward to serving the community with our cooked-to-order menu items made with premium quality ingredients, and fast, friendly service,” said Ron Oberg, franchise owner. “We’re a convenient stop for area shoppers and movie-goers looking for a quick bite to eat, as well as for guests who want to relax and enjoy a fresh meal and dessert treat with family and friends.”

The 3,348 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 88 guests, and has additional seating on the patio and drive-thru service. Mobile ordering through Freddy’s app and website is also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Guests often ask about our most popular menu item,” said Oberg, franchise owner. “Our Original Double combo meal comes with two steakburger patties pressed thin on a flat-top grill and sprinkled with our famous seasoning. We top the patties with two slices of cheese, mustard, pickle planks, and onion slices, all on a toasted bun. The meal is served with a side of our crispy shoestring fries and a drink.”

NBC Nebraska 2 will have more on the opening of Freddy’s on Tuesday.

