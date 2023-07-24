Plainsmen bounce back after cancelation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen finished their three game series with the Denver Cougars on Sunday.

The first game of the series on Friday was won by the Cougars, 14-4.

Then, on Saturday, the second game of the series was abandoned due to severe weather. The stoppage occurred in the fourth inning with the game tied at two.

The final game of the series was played on Sunday, with the Plainsmen winning a close game, 6-5.

Next up for North Platte, they finish their season with a three-game home series against the Colorado Rough Riders, Monday through Wednesday.

