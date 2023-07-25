Alda teen convicted in 2022 Grand Island Police shooting

Omar Tax Cervantes will be sentenced in October.
Omar Tax Cervantes will be sentenced in October.(Hall County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda teen will be sentenced in October for his part in a August 2022 shooting incident against Grand Island police.

According to officials 18-year-old Omar Tax Cervantes stands convicted of Attempted First-Degree Assault on a Police Officer. He’ll be sentenced Oct. 3 and could get up to 50 years in prison.

Court records show police arrested Cervantes last August for driving a car that cruised past a residence on Louise Street where Grand Island Police were executing a search warrant.

According to records, 18-year-old Favion Lara got out of the car and fired two shots at police in an attempt to stop them from searching the residence. Lara then got back into the car and Tax Cervantes drove away.

Lara, was sentenced earlier this year to a 30 to 50 year term in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

Latest News

Progress continues on North Platte house painting
KNOP Jetstream 7-24-2023
Extreme heat in progress; lessens t-storm chances
Prices for homes, and the valuations attached to them for property tax purposes, have...
With property valuations skyrocketing, Pillen appoints ‘working group’ to consider reforms
File image
Nebraska releases evaluation of suicide prevention measures within CFS