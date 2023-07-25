Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:54 p.m. on Road 433, about a half mile north of Road 744.

The Gosper County Sherriff’s Office and the Bertrand Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a single vehicle rollover crash of a blue 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Officials said an adult male driver was life-flighted to a Kearney area hospital for treatment of his injuries. An 11-year-old juvenile passenger was also injured and transported to Lexington Regional Hospital by Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old juvenile passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Gosper County Coroner.

The incident is under an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

