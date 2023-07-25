Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash

GOSPER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:54 p.m. on Road 433, about a half mile north of Road 744.

The Gosper County Sherriff’s Office and the Bertrand Fire and Rescue Unit responded to a single vehicle rollover crash of a blue 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Officials said an adult male driver was life-flighted to a Kearney area hospital for treatment of his injuries. An 11-year-old juvenile passenger was also injured and transported to Lexington Regional Hospital by Bertrand Fire and Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said a 12-year-old juvenile passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Gosper County Coroner.

The incident is under an investigation.

