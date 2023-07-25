Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha

Tickets go on sale this week
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle(Netflix)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Comedian Dave Chappelle announced several fall tour dates, including a September stop in Omaha.

Dave Chappelle Live will perform Monday, Sept. 18, at CHI Health Center arena.

Tickets are available through pre-sales on Wednesday, with general ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Thursday through Ticketmaster.

Chappelle is planning other stops in the region including Kansas City, Mo.; Chicago, and St. Paul, Minn.

Best known for his sketch comedy series “Chappelle’s Show,” the groundbreaking comic earned the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019 and also won five Emmys.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

Latest News

The state court of appeals has upheld a prison sentence against Anthony Pingel.
Appeals court rejects Hastings man’s request to overturn manslaughter sentence
A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash
Sweltering Conditions will persist into the area Tuesday and likely beyond
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat and dry conditions during the day with strong storm chances overnight Tuesday
Lincoln County Fair opens with Dog Show