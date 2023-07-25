Great Plains Health hosts 4th annual combine for student athletes

Great Plains Health hosts 4th annual combine for student-athletes
By Tristen Winder and Aron Geml
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health hosted its fourth annual Regional Combine for athletes of all ages and from all over Greater Nebraska. The event is held in an effort to assist in raising awareness for student-athletes to look out for themselves and avoid injury.

The combine also gave student-athletes an opportunity to meet some of the Great Plains Health Sports Staff.

“Yeah, the injury prevention piece is huge,” said Trey Johnson, Board Certified Sports Physical Therapist. “This gives our athletes a chance to meet our sports medicine staff. They see us on the sideline but don’t get to interact with us a lot so injury prevention is huge for us.”

Learn more about the event here.

