Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
By Tristen Winder and Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man was sentenced for his role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death on Monday.

Lincoln County District Court Judge Michael Piccolo sentenced Logan Divine to a term of not less than 50 years and not more than 75 years to be served at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Divine was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after the 2021 death of Geoggrey Allen.

“Your actions not only resulted in the death of Geoffrey Allen but also caused irreparable and emotional anguish and probably unfathomable grief to Geoffrey Allen’s family and friends. A lesser sentence would certainly depreciate the seriousness of the crimes that you committed and plead guilty to and will promote disrespect for the law,” Judge Piccolo said during his sentencing.

“The court does find that you need correctional treatment that can be provided most effectively by a commitment to the correctional facility. Therefore, in light of the factors it is the sentence of the court as follows; on the amended count one, murder in the second degree, you are sentenced to a term of not less than 50 years and not more than 75 years to be served at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Services. And on count two, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, you are sentenced to a term of not less than five years and not more than five years to be served at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Services” said Judge Piccolo.

The North Platte Police Department reported in August of 2021 that Logan Divine hit, kicked, and struck his 23-year-old victim using a baseball bat several times on the victim at two separate Lincoln County locations.

“What I really wanted was the death penalty, but there were not enough boxes to check for that,” said Rebecca Chessmore, the victim’s mother. “In my mind, I still see what my son looked like after being flown to Denver for medical treatment. His head was smashed in, his eardrum had exploded. I’m never going to be able to get those images out of my head.”

Chessmore said the verdict reached in Lincoln County District Court provided some sense of comfort to her and Geoffrey Allen’s loved ones, however, there is no denying the damage is irreversible.

“I’ve prayed, I prayed a lot before I got to the courthouse today, wanting to make sure he got a pretty lengthy sentence,” Chessmore said. “My daughter said once that Logan Divine broke a chain in our family necklace. It is kind of hard to mend that chain but we’re going to keep trying.”

Divine was credited with 713 days served since the gruesome incident took place in North Platte in 2021.

