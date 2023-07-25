MIAA football preseason polls tab UNK middle of pack

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The MIAA has released the football preseason coaches and media polls for the upcoming 2023 season.

They were released Tuesday morning as a part of MIAA Media Day in Kansas City. Head coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team in the coaches’ rankings.

The Lopers are tied for fifth in the coaches’ poll and are sixth in the media poll. UNK, along with Central Oklahoma, tallied 57 points in the coaches’ poll while picking up 199 on the media rankings. UCO has 208 to rank fifth; the Bronchos host the Lopers on Thursday, Aug. 31, to begin the season.

The Blue & Gold went 8-3 last season, tying for third place in the MIAA. Each of the setbacks was to a postseason qualifier with two of the losses coming by a combined 11 points. The Lopers return eight All-MIAA selections with left guard Hunter Hays joining TJ Davis as a 2023 preseason All-American.

Fall camp begins on Monday, Aug. 4, with the home opener set for Saturday, Sept. 9, against Northeastern State.

MIAA Coaches Poll (1st Place) – Points 1. Pittsburg State (8) - 98 2. Northwest Missouri (2) - 93 3. Emporia State - 78 4. Washburn - 73 5. Central Oklahoma - 57 5. UNK - 57 7. Central Missouri - 44 8. Fort Hays State - 37 9. Missouri Western - 32 10. Missouri Southern - 26 11. Northeastern State - 10

MIAA Media Poll (1st Place) – Points 1. Pittsburg State (22) - 320 2. Northwestern Missouri (7) - 302 3. Emporia State (1) - 258 4. Washburn - 209 5. Central Oklahoma - 208 6. UNK - 199 7. Central Missouri - 124 8. Missouri Southern - 116 9. Missouri Western - 113 10. Fort Hays State - 98 11. Northeastern State - 33

Local4 will have coverage from MIAA Media Day in KC, where head coach Ryan Held, along with All-American quarterback TJ Davis and two-time All-MIAA end Tell Spies spoke.

