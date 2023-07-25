Mustard Skittles are now a thing, yes really

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.
The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.(MCCORMICK & CO, FRENCH'S)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new flavor is joining the Skittles’ rainbow.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a new tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The collaboration is in celebration of National Mustard Day on Aug. 5.

Unfortunately, or fortunately, the new Skittle will only be available at French’s “Mustard Mobile” in select cities.

It’s making stops in Atlanta on July 31, Washington, D.C. on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 5.

Fans can also enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win a package of the mustard-flavored Skittles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

Latest News

A UPS truck drives by as Sean M. O'Brien, left, teamsters general president, UPS teamsters and...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
LIVE: Biden, Harris give remarks; For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
The state court of appeals has upheld a prison sentence against Anthony Pingel.
Appeals court rejects Hastings man’s request to overturn manslaughter sentence