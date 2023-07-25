WEATHER ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat and dry conditions during the day with strong storm chances overnight Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A Mid-Summer ridge of high pressure will continue to provide extensive heat and overnight storm potential over the next few days and potentially beyond that.

Very humid conditions near 70 to 90% and temperatures over the next few days being in the upper 90s to mid 100s, due to a southerly flow across the area, will trigger heat index values in the 100 to 110s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for majority of Greater Nebraska until 10 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Extensions to this advisory may be needed if necessary. People are urged to take plenty of breaks when doing any outdoor activity, staying hydrated and cool and checking in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. Overnight lows during this period will drop only into the 60s and 70s with muggy conditions persisting.

Autoplay Caption

With the heat building during the day, series of low pressure systems will be moving on the northern side of the ridge. Instability increasing, enough upper level support and energy, this will allow for evening to overnight storms across most of the area. Some storms could be on the strong to potentially severe side with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall across the area Tuesday into Thursday.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.