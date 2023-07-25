WEATHER ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat and dry conditions during the day with strong storm chances overnight Tuesday

Extreme heat and dry conditions during the day will turn into somewhat stormy conditions during the overnight hours
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- A Mid-Summer ridge of high pressure will continue to provide extensive heat and overnight storm potential over the next few days and potentially beyond that.

Very humid conditions near 70 to 90% and temperatures over the next few days being in the upper 90s to mid 100s, due to a southerly flow across the area, will trigger heat index values in the 100 to 110s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for majority of Greater Nebraska until 10 p.m. CDT Tuesday. Extensions to this advisory may be needed if necessary. People are urged to take plenty of breaks when doing any outdoor activity, staying hydrated and cool and checking in on the neighbors, especially the elderly and immunocompromised. Overnight lows during this period will drop only into the 60s and 70s with muggy conditions persisting.

Caption

With the heat building during the day, series of low pressure systems will be moving on the northern side of the ridge. Instability increasing, enough upper level support and energy, this will allow for evening to overnight storms across most of the area. Some storms could be on the strong to potentially severe side with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall across the area Tuesday into Thursday.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

Latest News

Forecast Video 7-25-2023
Weather Quiz 7-25-2023
Sweltering Conditions will persist into the area Tuesday and likely beyond
Sweltering Conditions will persist into the area Tuesday and likely beyond
Some stormy conditions occurring during the evening and overnight hours across the region over...
Some stormy conditions occurring during the evening and overnight hours across the region over the next few days