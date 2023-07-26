Big Ten Media Days underway in Indianapolis

Big Ten Football Media Days
Big Ten Football Media Days(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big Ten Football Media Days are underway in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The two-day event features all 14 conference head coaches, along with players from each school. Nebraska is scheduled to make its appearance on Thursday. That’s when first year head coach Matt Rhule will take the stage for his first Big Ten Media Days appearance.

Rhule has been churning out recruits and ignited a new flame under the Huskers as a team in the offseason. The players and fan base have bought in but the rest of the Big Ten media will look at the Nebraska Football’s new leader with fresh eyes. Nebraska has not had a winning season since 2016.

Storylines ahead of Nebraska’s trip to 2023 Big Ten Media Days

