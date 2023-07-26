City of North Platte Planning Commission discusses rezoning property on Anna Avenue

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte Planning Commission tabled a measure to rezone a property on the western side of North Platte Tuesday evening.

“What was a former church located in the 2200 blocks on Anna, a new owner has recently purchased that property, and what they are looking at doing is putting a small venue to hold birthday parties, bridal showers things like that and that is what the rezoning is for that property,” said Judy Clark, City of North Platte Planning and Zoning Administrator.

Some members of the public expressed concern about the idea of an event venue in the quiet residential neighborhood. After officially being tabled, the item will next be discussed at the August Planning Commission meeting.

At the July North Platte Planning Commission meeting, the conversation continued on the usage of RVs being utilized as living quarters on residential streets throughout town.

“So over the past several months we have gotten a number of calls of people living in campers in residential areas or RVs in residential areas, sometimes on vacant lots, sometimes on lots that have residential structure and that is currently not allowed by code but our code is not really up to date and we just want to take a look at that to where we can control people living in RVs in residential areas,” Clark said.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

