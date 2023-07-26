Freddy’s opens at District 177 in North Platte

Freddy’s opens at District 177 in North Platte
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday, the newest establishment at District 177 in North Platte officially opened its doors.

Alex Carney, Freddy’s Vice President of Operations and one of the Franchise Owners at the North Platte-based Freddy’s said this is not the first time the chain has companied with the group updating the North Platte Mall.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with this group of developers for about four years now, and they’ve been nothing but great to work with. The revitalization of this area is going to be phenomenal for everyone involved,” said Carney.

Freddy’s humble beginnings date back to 2002 with a single restaurant in Wichita Kansas where the company is still headquartered to this day. The company has expanded to more than 400 locations including continued growth throughout Nebraska.

‘We’ve found great success in Nebraska, I think our values really simulate with people from this state and we’ve had a lot of requests from all over in different communities and so we’ve really made it our mission to bring Freddy’s across the state. Everyone in the City of North Platte has been great to work with,” Carney said. “We’ve just plugged along and finally got to this day, so we’re happy about it.”

Learn more about Freddy’s here.

