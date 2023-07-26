Great Plains Health ER Medical Director discusses ways to beat the heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Wednesday morning, Dr. Jim Smith from Great Plains Health hosted a discussion about heat related illnesses and how people can avoid them.

Dr. Smith encourages people to be cautious of the extremely hot temperatures. According to Dr. Smith, the nation is experiencing an increase in heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“We see about 90,000 visits a year in the United States related to heat,” said Dr. Smith. “Probably the most disturbing number for me is on average between Memorial Day and Labor Day, three children die in a car each week in the United States.”

Dr. Smith says people over the age of 65, children, and alcohol and drug consumers are all at a higher risk of suffering from these illnesses.

He advises people to look at the weather ahead of time and develop a risk assessment in order to counteract the heat. He stressed that people should stay aware of how their body feels and to stay hydrated.

“When you’re profusely sweating, you have to think to drink, drink, drink,” said Dr. Smith. “You are losing sodium and those types of things so it’s really important to hydrate with Gatorades or some of those other drinks that replenish you.” Dr. Smith also suggests doing outside work in the morning or evenings when it is cooler.

According to Dr. Smith, the number of head exhaustion related deaths more than double in the United States from 2018 to 2021.

