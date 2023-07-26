Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies during the day and storms at night over the next few days

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The sweltering conditions will continue Wednesday into the rest of the workweek, with thunderstorm chances as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Our friend of a high pressure system is still persisting across the area. This is going to continue to draw in the scorching and humid conditions from the Gulf of Mexico. This will cause highs to climb into the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s to near 70 and breezy winds around 5 to 15 mph, and direction coming from the south and east. Sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the theme during the daytime hours.

Blazing hot and tranquil conditions across the area during the daytime hours over the next few...
Blazing hot and tranquil conditions across the area during the daytime hours over the next few days(Andre Brooks)

With the heat building up during the daytime hours during this period, and the area of low pressures trailing to our north will allow for us to see some thunderstorm potential during the evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms have the capability of becoming strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall being the main threats. The timing with these storms will mainly be between 5 p.m. CDT until midnight.

Some storm potential as we get into the day and possibly beyond
Some storm potential as we get into the day and possibly beyond(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
Great Plains Health is working to make the community more safe from the spread of the...
Great Plains Health hosts 4th annual combine for student athletes
A 12-year-old has died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Child dies, two others injured in Gosper County crash
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation

Latest News

Double Feature Picture of the day 7-26-2023
KNOP Jetstream 7-24-2023
Extreme heat in progress; lessens t-storm chances
Sweltering Conditions will persist into the area Tuesday and likely beyond
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Extreme Heat and dry conditions during the day with strong storm chances overnight Tuesday
Weather Quiz 7-25-2023