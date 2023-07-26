Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

A 36-year-old mother of four has died after a freak accident at a gym. (Source: KIRO, CNN, GoFundMe, family handout)
By Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Wash. (KIRO) – A 36-year-old mother of four has died after a freak accident at a gym.

Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in Washington state. She fell unconscious and later died at the hospital.

Her sister Marissa Woods is in shock, saying “all we were doing was working out.”

Woods said Rosario did everything for her four children.

“Everything she does is for her kids. She works so hard for her kids,” Woods said.

Family members gathered outside the hospital to grieve. Woods said her sister had “the biggest heart,” which is now being given to someone else. Rosario was an organ donor and saved the lives of five other people.

“I just think somebody is walking around with her big heart, you know? Just walking around like they don’t even know what heart they’re about to get,” Woods said.

Family members say that gives them peace amid this tragedy, when they’ve struggled the past few days to understand why this happened.

While there are thousands of treadmill injuries each year, deaths are rare – only three or four.

For now, the families say their focus is on helping Rosario’s children and honoring her memory.

“We’re grieving and we’re in loss and saddened, but she’s helping so many people right now. Like, I can’t say that’s not an angel, truly though,” Woods said.

LA Fitness declined an interview on the tragedy.

Co-workers of Rosario have set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of helping her four children she leaves behind.

Copyright 2023 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
Great Plains Health is working to make the community more safe from the spread of the...
Great Plains Health hosts 4th annual combine for student athletes
North Platte Freddy's at District 177
Freddy’s opens at District 177 in North Platte

Latest News

FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, trainer Jason Servis attends events at Churchill Downs...
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme
UFO hearing in Congress, technology questioned
FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation...
Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court
File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was grilled by the House GOP Wednesday over the...
House Republicans grill Mayorkas on ‘disastrous’ border policy and renew calls to impeach him