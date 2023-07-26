North Platte Community Connections educates the danger of vapes and e-cigarettes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Community Connections Lincoln County has been actively working to educate the public on the potential fatalities e-cigarettes and vapes are causing.

Executive Director Jayna Shaaf said this is a large crisis for the North Platte area as statistics are increasingly pointing to high usage from the youth.

“At the local level we have data that said 16% of our 10th graders are considered current users, and that’s a pretty frightening number,” said Shaaf.

The organization particularly focuses on both informing parents and kids about the harmful drugs that can be laced in these devices, and ways parents can identify and safely execute conversations to their kids to diminish the usage.

Shaaf also heavily stressed the resources family and teens struggling with addiction can visit.

“When we talk about nicotine, we know it’s not healthy for a developing brain, and we know that our kids are getting addicted,” Shaff said. “We know that when we want people we love to not participate in unhealthy activities, we can go to the resources that are available to us to learn. There’s some incredible resources for family and teens out there such as the FDA’s Real Cost Campaign, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and of course Community Connections.”

The Substance Coordinator, Meaghan Wade, warned about the dangers of consuming uncertain products.

“So, getting a vape from somebody else could contain things laced with fentanyl, which could be deadly, like a tiny little amount of it could actually kill you,” Wade said.

Wade says a new struggle the organization is dealing with is incognito vapes, such as the drawstrings on hoodies or vapes that look like gaming remotes. Wade and Shaaf are working to help educate parents on how to spot these and how to have a conversation when they are found.

