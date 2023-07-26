North Platte Jaycees organization donates backpacks, school supplies

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Jaycees organization gathered Tuesday evening at the Lincoln County Raceway to distribute backpacks to students in need.

This is a continuation of the Stuff the Bus event held last week, where people could donate money or buy school supplies for the Jaycees team to give out at the Lincoln County Raceway.

State President Catherine McNew says after the Stuff the Bus event, the Jaycees team gathered over the span of three days to fill the backpacks with supplies.

McNew said the turnout was excellent, over 283 backpacks were dealt within 30 minutes.

“It feels good, definitely a lot of hard work goes into this project,” McNew said. “But to see all of the little kids that are excited to pick their backpacks up, it was really nice to see a lot of our community come out and get the supplies that they need to start their school year with.”

For more information, you can visit Jaycees’ website here.

