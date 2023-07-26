North Platte Jaycees organization donates backpacks, school supplies

The NP Jaycees Organization held their second backpack giveaway to local students in need.
The NP Jaycees Organization held their second backpack giveaway to local students in need.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Jaycees organization gathered Tuesday evening at the Lincoln County Raceway to distribute backpacks to students in need.

This is a continuation of the Stuff the Bus event held last week, where people could donate money or buy school supplies for the Jaycees team to give out at the Lincoln County Raceway.

State President Catherine McNew says after the Stuff the Bus event, the Jaycees team gathered over the span of three days to fill the backpacks with supplies.

McNew said the turnout was excellent, over 283 backpacks were dealt within 30 minutes.

“It feels good, definitely a lot of hard work goes into this project,” McNew said. “But to see all of the little kids that are excited to pick their backpacks up, it was really nice to see a lot of our community come out and get the supplies that they need to start their school year with.”

For more information, you can visit Jaycees’ website here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Divine (standing center) sentenced in Lincoln County District Court
Logan Divine sentenced for role in Geoffrey Allen’s 2021 death
Freddy's Frozen Custer & Steakburgers
North Platte Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open on Tuesday
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Kearney man arrested in narcotics investigation
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte said, 'Come on Barbie, let's go party,' on Saturday.
Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte holds ‘Barbie Party’

Latest News

KNOP Jetstream 7-24-2023
Extreme heat in progress; lessens t-storm chances
Progress continues on North Platte house painting
Omar Tax Cervantes will be sentenced in October.
Alda teen convicted in 2022 Grand Island Police shooting
Prices for homes, and the valuations attached to them for property tax purposes, have...
With property valuations skyrocketing, Pillen appoints ‘working group’ to consider reforms