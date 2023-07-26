North Platte Plainsmen defeat Colorado Roughriders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Colorado Roughriders on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in the second game of a three game series.

The Plainsmen used a strong start to the game to jump out to a 15-3 lead after just three innings, and then protected the lead through the rest of the night to take the 18-8 win.

The two teams meet one more time at Bill Wood Field on Wednesday to wrap up their series.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.