North Platte Plainsmen defeat Colorado Roughriders
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Colorado Roughriders on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in the second game of a three game series.
The Plainsmen used a strong start to the game to jump out to a 15-3 lead after just three innings, and then protected the lead through the rest of the night to take the 18-8 win.
The two teams meet one more time at Bill Wood Field on Wednesday to wrap up their series.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.