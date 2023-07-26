North Platte Plainsmen defeat Colorado Roughriders

The Plainsmen ride a strong start to victory over the Roughriders
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen defeated the Colorado Roughriders on Tuesday at Bill Wood Field in the second game of a three game series.

The Plainsmen used a strong start to the game to jump out to a 15-3 lead after just three innings, and then protected the lead through the rest of the night to take the 18-8 win.

The two teams meet one more time at Bill Wood Field on Wednesday to wrap up their series.

