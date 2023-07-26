Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

A young Georgia boy received a special surprise from police officers in Hapeville.
By Miles Montgomery and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAPEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – An officer was called to remove a boy asking neighbors if he could do yard work to earn money. Officers gave him a special surprise instead.

The City of Hapeville Police Department said in a post on Facebook that Officer Colleran was called to a community to remove the boy from the area.

When he talked to the boy, Colleran said the young man explained he wanted to pull weeds, cut grass and trim hedges so he could earn money to buy a new PlayStation.

“The young man was polite, respectful and truthful,” the police department said in the post. “Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal.”

According to the department, Colleran and some of his friends were able to get the boy the gaming system and a gift card to pay for a membership so that he could start playing right away.

“Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon,” the department posted.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

