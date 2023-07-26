Ogallala and Broken Bow battle for B-6 Seniors championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Ogallala and Broken Bow battled in McCook on Tuesday for the Class B-6 Seniors championship and a spot in Pierce at the state tournament.

Ogallala needing to win the first game on the day to force game two and have a chance at the title, while Broken Bow could clinch with a win in game one.

In game one it was a defensive battle as Caden Rezac and Gavin Goodner were both on their game on the mound, each only allowing one run through three innings before Ogallala took the lead 2-1 in the 4th. They would add a third run before Broken Bow rallied to tie the game in the 7th, but Ogallala would not be denied as they walk it off in game one and force a winner-take-all game two.

In game two the offenses started rolling for both sides as Broken Bow jumped out to a 4-1 lead after 2 innings, but Ogallala would put up a 8-run third and take the lead, but Broken Bow would battle back to make it a 9-6 game after four innings at the last update.

