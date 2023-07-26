Section of I-80 reopens after crash in Dawson County

Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed due to a multi-vehicle...
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A portion of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed in central Nebraska due to a multiple vehicle crash, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

At the time of the crash, emergency vehicles were the only ones allowed through the Cozad interchange at Exit 222 and the Darr Road interchange at Exit 231.

In camera images from the 511 map, emergency crews were seen directing traffic away from the area with vehicles backed up along the interstate.

Emergency crews seen directing traffic
Emergency crews seen directing traffic(511)
Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

