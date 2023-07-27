Big Ten Media Days commences in Indianapolis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Big Ten Media Days Commenced in Indianapolis on Wednesday with seven schools taking the podium.

Also taking the podium was Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti who spoke about his first 100 days with the conference, and the complexities of NIL in today’s landscape for college sports.

”I have learned a lot about what NIL is and what NIL is not, what it is is a great mechanism for student athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness through real marketing opportunities,” said Petitti, “however it is important to say that much of what is happening now under the guise of NIL is not true NIL but rather a move to a pay for play system that is driving recruitment and the transfer portal.”

Northwestern Interim Head Coach David Braun also took the microphone Wednesday, speaking after the firing of Pat Fitzgerald following a scandal involving hazing in the Northwestern program. Braun spoke about how his team are getting ready for the 2023 campaign.

“Through one on one meetings with the majority of our team,” said Braun, “I have found a team that has come together, that truly loves one another, and has an incredible resolve to attack the 2023 season, and write their own story about overcoming adversity.”

Nebraska is among the schools scheduled to speak on day two of the Media Days on Thursday.

