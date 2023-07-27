Hot and humid conditions Thursday into Friday; A break from the heat Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the next couple of days will continue to be on the hot and humid side, with a break from the heat on Saturday.

High pressure continues it’s grip across the area Thursday into Friday. This will allow for the region to continue to have hot and muggy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s to near 100, with heat indices in the 100s. Mainly dry conditions will persist throughout the period, with some isolated strong storms across the Panhandle during this duration, with damaging winds and hail being the main threats, mainly between 5 to 9 p.m. MDT. During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down into the 50s to 70s with mainly clear conditions. A cool down will move into the area Friday Night into Saturday Morning as a cold front will be pushing through. This will bring temperatures down into the average territory in the mid to upper 80s, but remaining dry.

A change in the conditions over the next several days (Andre Brooks)

Once we get into the day Sunday into Monday, another area of high pressure will be entering into the area. This will heat things up once again with highs climbing back up into the mid to upper 90s. Another strong cold front will be pushing through the area Tuesday into Wednesday with highs dropping back down into the mid 80s to mid 90s with increased chances of showers and thunderstorms.

