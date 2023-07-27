Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County

Local4 News at 11:30
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Game and Parks is seeking information after multiple elk carcasses were reported last week in Boyd County.

The commission wants to know who’s behind the unlawful killing and needless waste of six elk near Gross, Nebraska. The carcasses were of one bull, three cows and two calves, which were reported on July 22.

There was no attempt to salvage any part of the animals. Anyone who intentionally abandons an edible portion of game or fails to dispose of game in a reasonable and sanitary manner commits wanton waste.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Submit information online at OutdoorNebraska.gov. You can also call the toll-free hotline at 1-800-742-7627.

Reports can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
North Platte Freddy's at District 177
Freddy’s opens at District 177 in North Platte
Theft from vehicles spikes again in North Platte during the summer months
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte Planning Commission discusses rezoning property on Anna Avenue

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-26-2023
Weather Alert Day: Extreme heat/humidity continues through Friday
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
State commission to consider increase in Nebraska park entry fees
Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Irrigation customers are worried about a proposed merger of two power districts.
Central board to vote on power district merger Friday