Plainsmen finish out home schedule against Roughriders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen finished out their home schedule for 2023 on Wednesday taking on the Colorado Roughriders at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen defeated the Roughriders 12-2 Wednesday to take the win in the series two games to one.

North Platte now finishes their 2023 schedule with a three game schedule in Hays, Kansas starting on Friday and running through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.