Plainsmen finish out home schedule against Roughriders

Plainsmen defeat Roughriders to finish off home schedule in 2023
By Jon Allen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen finished out their home schedule for 2023 on Wednesday taking on the Colorado Roughriders at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen defeated the Roughriders 12-2 Wednesday to take the win in the series two games to one.

North Platte now finishes their 2023 schedule with a three game schedule in Hays, Kansas starting on Friday and running through Sunday.

