2023 Lincoln County sheep show

By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2023 Lincoln County fair continued its packed schedule of events with the sheep show on Thursday morning at the fairgrounds.

The show was aimed specifically at participants that are members of the local 4-H club.

The show included goats, sheep and lambs from farms in the area.

In the competition, the sheep were judged on their cleanliness, wool, size and other components.

Competitors brought their best effort and were hoping to come home with a blue ribbon.

The animal showcases at the Lincoln County Fair continue Friday with the chicken show and competitions.

