NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County fairgrounds hosted the annual cake auction.

More than a dozen kids had cakes they baked auctioned off, with several bids reaching over $100.

The North Platte 4-H council helped to organize the event.

The proceeds from the bids went to the local North Platte 4-H program and to the 4-H council.

