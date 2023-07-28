Artists needed for Tale of Two Rivers open art exhibit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Artists of all mediums are invited to participate in the Tale of Two Rivers Open Art Exhibit for the 150 Years of North Platte celebration.

Artists are encouraged to bring artwork that embodies 150 years of North Platte. Painting, sculptures, photography, drawings, or historical pieces are all welcome. The artwork will be displayed at the Prairie Arts Center from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 2. Entry fee is $5 per piece. All art pieces must be gallery ready (wire hangings only or gallery canvas).

The ‘Celebrating 150 Years of North Platte’ celebration will be held Sept. 13.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.