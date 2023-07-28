Artists needed for Tale of Two Rivers open art exhibit

(KOLNKGIN)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Artists of all mediums are invited to participate in the Tale of Two Rivers Open Art Exhibit for the 150 Years of North Platte celebration.

Artists are encouraged to bring artwork that embodies 150 years of North Platte. Painting, sculptures, photography, drawings, or historical pieces are all welcome. The artwork will be displayed at the Prairie Arts Center from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30.

The deadline for entries is Sept. 2. Entry fee is $5 per piece. All art pieces must be gallery ready (wire hangings only or gallery canvas).

The ‘Celebrating 150 Years of North Platte’ celebration will be held Sept. 13.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released

Latest News

KNOP Forecast Map 7-28-2023
Not as hot this weekend; more PM storm chances through next week
Hunter sentenced and fined for hunting without permit, unlawfully transporting wildlife
A 12-year-old died, and two others were injured following a crash Monday in Gosper County.
Gosper County crash victims identified
Local organizations receive grant awards from Visit North Platte.
Visit North Platte grant awards