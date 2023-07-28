Backpack maker sues ‘Indiana Jones’ filmmakers over bag in film

Frost River's owner said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” (Northern News Now)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (Northern News Now/Gray News) - A Minnesota company is suing a big filmmaker, claiming one of their bags appeared in the new “Indiana Jones” film.

“It sure is fun to see a bag made right here in Duluth be a giant on the screen and for a big period of the movie,” said Frost River owner Christian Benson.

Frost River officials said fans spotted their bag, called the Geologist Pack, in “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“We saw a big uptick on the Geologist’s webpage, and then we started getting email requests from customers asking for us to remove the logo,” Benson said.

Benson said he is confident the logo-less bag in the film is from their handcrafted collection.

“People say, ‘Well how do you know it’s your bag?’ Well, we are very unique in what we make here,” Benson said. “We do solid brass hardware; very few manufacturers do solid brass.”

Frost River sued Lucasfilm for using their backpack without consulting the company and then engaging in a joint marketing campaign with Filson, a direct competitor to Frost River.

“This isn’t right that we make this bag, and we want people to know that we make this bag. And bringing in the third-party marketing side of things really made it very confusing,” Benson said.

The company hired a team to oversee the legal process, and they said their attorneys are in talks with the movie production company.

“We are the only ones who make that bag. And someone else can go create a bag at some point that looks similar to it, but when they talk about what’s in the movie and what we sell on our website, it’s the authentic Geologist Pack,” Benson said.

The dollar amount of the case would be determined if it makes it to court.

Lucasfilm did not yet respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people...
Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours
Traffic backed up after a section of I-80 in Dawson County was closed Wednesday due to a...
Five injured in crash near construction zone in Dawson County
elk boyd county
Nebraska Game and Parks seeks information on six dead elk in Boyd County
The Class B State Tournament starts Saturday in Pierce
Class B State tournament bracket released
Generic police lights
Crime Stoppers: North Platte homeowner assaulted in garage

Latest News

Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
An Arizona mom never stopped looking for her daughter. She appeared 4 years later in Montana.
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
Biden signs an executive order changing the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Police in Bexar County, Texas, said a teenager is recovering from serious injuries after he was...
Teen mauled by pit bulls at home