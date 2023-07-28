Big Ten Media Days wrap up in Indianapolis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The second day of Big Ten Media Days wrapped up in Indianapolis on Thursday with the final seven schools, including Nebraska taking the podium.

Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule faced the media for his first Media Day in charge of the big red and answered the typical questions regarding the season, but also some atypical questions, including one regarding his thoughts on cinnamon rolls and chili.

“I had never heard of it before,” said Rhule, “and I was a little scared when I first heard it, but you know, I married a woman who went to culinary school, and as you can tell I like great food, I actually went to a recruit’s house and Mom made it for me, and it’s a little bit life changing.”

Rhule also went on to talk about the 2023 season and where he hopes to take the Husker program in the coming seasons.

“We want to compete in every game we play,” Rhule said, “you play to win the game as coach Mora says, so we are going to go out and compete in every game, I think there is something bigger for us at Nebraska, there was a time when Nebraska Football was feared, and we certainly want to get back to that. we want to be a team that when you play us you say that team is feared, but we aren’t at that point yet, we are at a point where I believe we need to take back the respect of what it means to play Nebraska”

Also taking the podium on Thursday was Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck who faced questions about allegations that came out on Wednesday.

”There was no currency ever exchanged,” said Fleck in regards to the “Fleck Bank,” a system that allegations say allowed for players to rack up goodwill to circumvent punishments for team violations including failed drug tests, “there was no coins that ever existed, it was an analogy simply to explain investment for life, a life lesson of investment, simply that, no one ever got out of any punishment for that.”

Minnesota and Nebraska start the 2023 season against each other in Minneapolis on August 31st.

